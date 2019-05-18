NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have finally revealed their new baby’s name, more than a week after he was born,
It’s an unusual name, as expected: Psalm West.
The beauty mogul, reality star and law student took to her social streams to share the first look at their fourth child, born May 9. A photo of the boy nestled in a crib came in the form of a text message screen grab with her husband that called it a “Beautiful Mother’s Day” and said the couple are “blessed beyond measure.”
The baby is their second boy and the second to be born via surrogate because of a potentially life-threatening medical condition that complicated Kardashian West’s two pregnancies.
The baby joins 5-year-old sister North, 3-year-old brother Saint and 15-month-old sister Chicago.
