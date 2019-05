MIAMI (CBSNewYork/AP) — Miami starter Pablo Lopez gave up a double on his first pitch, then combined with the Marlins’ bullpen to hold the New York Mets hitless the rest of the way in a 2-0 win Saturday.

The Marlins, with the worst record in the majors, beat the Mets for the second straight day after entering the series with a seven-game losing streak.

The Mets lost their fourth in a row and fell a season-worst four games under .500. After getting held to one hit, the loss is certain to ramp up speculation that manager Mickey Callaway’s job is in jeopardy.

Following the lifeless performance, reporters peppered the Mets manager with questions about his job status. Callaway told the media he was coming the ballpark on Sunday as the team’s manager, but added “as a leader you can’t ever worry about yourself.”

Todd Frazier calls Callaway a “great manager,” says it’s up to the players. “It’s on us. We’re not doing it for him. He’s making the right choices. We’re just not producing.” — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 18, 2019

Jeff McNeil sliced the first pitch of the game just inside the left field line for a double, but that was all the Mets managed against Lopez (3-5) and two relievers. A crowd of 13,474 saw the Marlins record their first one-hit shutout since four pitchers combined to throw one on May 7, 2017, against the Mets in New York.

Lopez (3-5) pitched seven inning and tied a career high with seven strikeouts. It was bounce-back performance the 23-year-old righty after allowing 10 runs in three innings in his last start on May 10 in New York.

Tayron Guerrero got four outs and Adam Conley finished for his second save.

Jon Berti hit his second home run of the season and Brian Anderson knocked in the other run for the Marlins, who won consecutive games for the first time since back-to-back wins over the Washington Nationals on April 19-20.

Steven Matz (3-3) was activated from the 10-day injured list to make his first start since May 3 at Milwaukee. He allowed two runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Berti led off the bottom of the first with a home run to right off Matz, who entered with a 3-0 record and 0.93 ERA in five career starts at Marlins Park.

Anderson’s single in the third gave Miami a 2-0 lead.

The Mets bounced into inning-ending double-plays in the sixth and eighth.

SEWALD TO MINORS:

Right-handed pitcher Paul Sewald was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for Matz. Sewald has a 3.86 ERA in four appearances with the Mets.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Mets LHP Jason Vargas (hamstring) is scheduled to make a rehab start on Sunday with Double-A Binghamton and then could return to the Mets if all goes well. “We’ll see, but I think he would be an option after one (rehab start),” Callaway said.

UP NEXT:

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard (3-3, 4.74 ERA) tossed his second career complete game and first shutout of his career in his last start against the Marlins on Sept. 30, 2018.

