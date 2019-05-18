By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

I hope you can get out and enjoy the wonderful weather we have today. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s and will feel oh so comfortable thanks to the low humidity. With a few more clouds coming overnight we could see a shower early Sunday but it by no means ruins the day.

There’s a huge temperature spread on Sunday as well. We could be into the mid 80s in New Jersey while Long Island could be stuck in the upper 50s and low 60s. Yikes there’s also a chance for a late shower or storm on Sunday as well. There is a better bet for more widespread activity come Monday with temps into the 80s! Have a great weekend everyone!