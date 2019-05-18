



New developments in a shooting at a Queens playground.

Police have released video of the suspects who attacked a 23-year-old man; firing shots into an area full of children.

This is the second time this week shots were fired at a city playground.

The Dutch Kills playground in Astoria is known for volleyball tournaments and family fun. That’s a far cry from what happened Friday evening, when police say six men attacked the 23-year-old who was watching a baseball game.

Investigators say the victim was slashed across his right eye with a box cutter. One suspect fired a gun into the playground.

“I heard pat, pat, pat. Three shots. They just started panicking. People were gabbing their kids and taking cover,” a witness told CBS2.

Police released surveillance video showing two of the suspects running away.

They say a man in a blue sweatshirt carrying a black backpack was the one who fired the gun.

“This is disturbing because it was only last week that we had a stabbing two blocks away,” Steve Morena said.

The 72-year-old lives a block away from the incident. He says Astoria is a peaceful neighborhood, but he’s worried about a recent spike in crime.

“The police tell me these are gang-related incidents around here, which is something we’re concerned about.”

Police say the man who was cut in the face was rushed to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

On Wednesday, a gunman sprayed bullets onto a playground in the Bronx, injuring two people including a teenager. Police are still searching for suspects in that case too.