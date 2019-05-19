



Superstar Cher has a style that’s recognized around the world.

For decades, costume designer Bob Mackie has created the looks her fans love. Now, he is a Tony Award nominee for the new Broadway musical “The Cher Show.”

Mackie told CBS2’s Dave Carlin it’s a dream job he’s wanted for as long as he can remember.

“Here’s this little boy, and ‘What would you like to be when you grow up?’ And I said, ‘I want to be a costume designer on Broadway,’” he said.

“The Cher Show’s” parade of over-the top designs demonstrates what makes Mackie a fashion icon.

Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block is one of three actresses playing Cher, and sometimes there’s backstage pressure and chaos.

“It is quite a ride,” she told Carlin. “I’ve got 30 different costumes and nine different wigs with 13 wig changes, and she’s a beast.”

“Stephanie J. Block makes a change in 12 seconds from one Academy Award outfit to another – different hair and everything,” said Mackie.

“There’s one change where I’ve got nine people just stripping things,” Block added.

“The Cher Show” earned Mackie his first Tony nomination, but his work on Broadway dates back to 1971.

In a career that spans decades, he’s styled Diana Ross, was Oscar nominated for the films “Lady Sings the Blues” and “Funny Lady” starring Barbra Streisand, and who can forget his work on “The Carol Burnett Show,” creating an estimated 17,000 costumes, including that memorable curtain rod gown in the “Gone with the Wind” spoof.

“Working with Carol was like a gift,” Mackie said. “At one point, I had them both at the same time, and they were in the same studio, thank god!”

Mackie promised more to come, saying, “I’m 80 and I’m just getting started.”

You can watch the 73rd annual Tony Awards hosted by James Corden on June 9 on CBS2.