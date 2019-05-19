Comments
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The highly anticipated BTS concert at the Meadowlands wrapped up Saturday night.
Now, the transportation challenge is on as NJ TRANSIT expects fans to be waiting late into the night for a ride home.
The Korean pop band is so popular, fans camped out for days ahead of their Central Park appearance earlier this week.
NJ TRANSIT says it could take more than two hours to catch a train from MetLife Stadium Saturday.
Buses are being brought in to assist with the transit nightmare, but trains can reportedly only move 7,500 riders per hour.
Saturday and Sunday’s shows are both sold out, with an expected capacity of 55,000 fans each night.
Stay with CBS New York for the latest information on the BTS commuting headache Sunday morning