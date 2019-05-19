



– A Westchester County family is praying two miracles as a father and son are battling kidney disease and both are in desperate need of transplants.

James Cancro Sr. and his 20-year-old son, Jimmy, have a lot in common, reports CBS2’s Meg Baker.

They both love the New York Yankees, take family vacations together and, unfortunately, share the same genetic kidney disease that causes their kidneys to fail.

Concro Sr., a 26-year veteran of the Fairview Fire Department, was forced to retire because of his failing health.

He says he truly misses being a first responder.

“Now I need someone to save my life,” said James Sr.

The Cortlandt Manor resident already had one kidney transplant rejected.

His son Jimmy had to withdraw from his sophomore year at SUNY New Paltz.

“I really need a kidney so I can go back do everything I want to do at school,” he said.

Jimmy hopes to become a biology teacher. He calls his mom the rock of the family as she works full time, takes them to appointments and tries to keep a sense of normalcy for her two other children, ages 12 and 17.

“I hate to say it’s not fair, but it’s not fair,” mom Lisa Cancro said. “My son was very involved in the Cub Scouts, an Eagle Scout helping community projects in community volunteering.”

MORE: Family Takes Search For Kidney To Disneyland

They are both on a transplant list but hope for a living donor.

“Someone who really wants to make difference, save a life, I know people out there that want to do something like this,” said Lisa.

Lisa says her husband and son are fortunate enough to be alive thanks to dialysis, but a transplant would greatly improve their quality of life.

To help, contact the Westchester Medical Center’s transplant coordinator at 914-493-7864, or see their website at WestchesterMedicalCenter.com/transplant or see DonateLife.net/register.

