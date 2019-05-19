



Caprese Salad with Cherry Tomatoes & Fresh Mini Mozzarella “Cherry Size”

Chef Brandon Fay, of Pasta By Hudson, shows how to make some fresh, delicious and easy recipes to keep things light this summer.

What You’ll Need:

2 pints cherry tomatoes, halved

1 lb. fresh mini mozzarella

10 oz. arugula

½ bunch fresh basil, julienne cut

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

2 tablespoon aged balsamic vinegar

Maldon sea salt & freshly ground black pepper, to taste

How to Make It:

1. In a large glass bowl add cherry tomatoes, mini mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic and fresh basil. Maldon sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Check seasoning and adjust if needed.

2. On a round plate place a bed of arugula and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, Spoon tomato mixture over arugula. Finish with sea salt.

Cherry Tomato and Fresh Herb Bruschetta

What You’ll Need:

4 tsp extra virgin olive oil, plus more for finishing

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

2 clove garlic, minced

½ bunch fresh basil, chiffonade

1 tablespoon aged balsamic vinegar

Maldon sea salt & freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 whole baguette or crusty loaf

1 stick butter

How to Make It:

1. In a small glass bowl add cherry tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic and fresh basil. Maldon sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Toss to combine.

2. Mix all ingredients, if needed add more basil, salt and pepper for desired consistency. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature for at least 1 hour.

3. Slice the baguette into diagonal slices, brush with extra virgin olive oil, top with garlic and toast. About 2-3 minutes until bread is golden brown.

4. To serve, give the tomato mixture a final toss, and then spoon generously over the slices of toast. Finish with Extra virgin olive oil and sea salt.

Summer Fresh Pasta with Macerated Tomatoes

What You’ll Need:

Kosher salt, for boiling water, season and taste

1lb. Fresh Spaghetti

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

4 pint cherry tomatoes, halved and macerated

2 tbsp. minced garlic

1large bunch basil leaves, julienne

1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

fresh ground black pepper, season and taste

1 cup freshly grated pecorino, plus more for garnish

1 cup freshly grated parmesan, plus more for garnish

Maldon Sea Salt, for finishing

How to Make It:

For the Pasta:

1. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add fresh pasta and cook until al dente, about 2 – 3 minutes; remove and reserve 1⁄2 cup pasta water.

2. Take a large glass bowl, add pasta and toss in macerated tomatoes while pasta is still hot. Add cheeses until evenly combined and pasta is a little creamy, toss all ingredients together about 1 to 2 minutes. Add more hot pasta water if necessary to create desired consistency.

3. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil. Garnish with fresh basil leaves. Finish with freshly grated pecorino and parmesan cheese, maldon sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

For the macerated tomatoes:

1. In a large glass bowl take halved cherry tomatoes, pour half a cup of extra virgin olive oil over tomatoes, add minced garlic, toss in basil leaves and add crushed red pepper flakes, kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper.

2. Toss all ingredients together and cover mixing bowl with plastic wrap. Let sit at room temperature for 2-3 hours.

Find more from Pasta By Hudson by clicking here.