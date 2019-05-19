CBSN New YorkWatch Now
KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters were back on the scene of where a chlorine plant shut down the Pulaski Skyway in New Jersey Friday night.

A fire at the Alden-Leeds plant started late Friday night on Jacobs Avenue in Kearny.

Cleanup workers in the area on Sunday reported hearing some type of explosion at around 4 p.m.

No one was hurt. It’s still unclear exactly what was heard, and what caused it.

