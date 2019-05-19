Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Students at one New Jersey high school got a surprise visit from Oprah Winfrey on Friday.
Winfrey stopped by West Side High School in Newark after hearing about the work that Principal Akbar Cook has been doing.
Cook has been hosting Friday night parties for his students to give them a fun, safe place to hangout.
He also made headlines last year after adding a laundry room in the school because too many students were getting bullied for wearing dirty clothes.
Winfrey pledged $500,000 to help fund the “Lights On” program through the summer. She also gave each student a $500 Shop Rite gift card.