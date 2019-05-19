



– The search is on for four men wanted for harassing two Hasidic teenagers in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Former assemblyman Dov Hikind and the victims reported the incident at the 66th precinct.

The 13-year-old boys were walking home around 1:30 a.m. near 12th Avenue and 51st Street in Boro Park.

According to Hikind, that’s when four men in a car with TLC license plates yelled “Allah Akbar,” and “Do you know Hitler? We love Hitler.”

The boys ran off.

After the initial report with the teens, a Hasidic man in his 30s came forward as a possible third victim, claiming he was verbally harassed by a group in a car that screamed “Allah Akbar” and profanities at him,

“To say this is horrifying, or that it’s unacceptable is meaningless in the face of events that seem to be totally out of control,” said Hikind in a statement following the incident. “There aren’t enough words to continuously express shock, outrage, and discontent with the unfolding situation of antisemitism in America, and particularly in New York City.”

