Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling for a federal probe into whether a Chinese state-owned company’s proposal to design New York City subway cars could pose a security threat.
Sen. Schumer Full News Conference
Sen. Chuck Schumer (credit: CBS2)
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling for a federal probe into whether a Chinese state-owned company’s proposal to design New York City subway cars could pose a security threat.
“We should not give the stamp of approval for the MTA to operate these Chinese-made, owned rail cars before it’s thoroughly checked out that security can’t be breached and the Chinese, should they choose to, not interfere,” he said at a news conference Sunday night.
The New York democrat says he asked the Commerce Department to conduct a review after CRRC, one of the world’s largest train makers, won a design contest for new subway cars.
Sen. Schumer Full News Conference
They would include modern train control technology.
The company has not won a contract in New York, but says it would welcome an inquiry.