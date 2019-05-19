CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:China, Chuck Schumer, Local TV, MTA, New York
Sen. Chuck Schumer (credit: CBS2)


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling for a federal probe into whether a Chinese state-owned company’s proposal to design New York City subway cars could pose a security threat.

“We should not give the stamp of approval for the MTA to operate these Chinese-made, owned rail cars before it’s thoroughly checked out that security can’t be breached and the Chinese, should they choose to, not interfere,” he said at a news conference Sunday night.

The New York democrat says he asked the Commerce Department to conduct a review after CRRC, one of the world’s largest train makers, won a design contest for new subway cars.

Sen. Schumer Full News Conference


 

They would include modern train control technology.

The company has not won a contract in New York, but says it would welcome an inquiry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s