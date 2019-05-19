



If your goal is to get ripped this summer, fitness expert Levi James, aka Mr. Abs, breaks down a few moves you can do at home to help tone your core.

Straight arm side plank (can use block under hand) top hand on hip. Top leg in front.

Push hips up and down. Keep shoulders in line with support hand.

1- one set on left hand

2- one set on right hand

First abs workout – I think ever! If I can do it, you can, too! Thanks @MisterAbs for the tips! @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/mNN762wKvC — Andrea Grymes (@AndreaGrymesTV) May 19, 2019

Side plank twist

Support body by laying on support Forearm.

(Can use block under forearm) Place other hand behind head. Top leg in front. Touch top elbow to bottom knee. Return to start position.

1- one set on left side

2- one set on right side

V-hold crunch

Sit on Block the Wide way (horizontally) place hands on floor behind the hips for support.

Extend legs and hold upper body both at 45 degree angles. Simultaneously pull in knees and chest, squeezing abs and then return to starting position.

Scissor kicks

Sit on Block the Wide way (horizontally) place hands on floor behind the hips for support.

Extend legs and hold upper body both at 45 degree angles. Kick legs in a scissor motion moving from the hips without bending knees. Aim for 60 reps in 20 seconds.

For more tips, head to Misterabs.com.