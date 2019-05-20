CBSN New YorkWatch Now
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey’s annual “Click It or Ticket” enforcement crackdown got underway Monday.

From May 20-June 2, police will enforce a zero tolerance policy as regards seat belt laws. They want drivers and passengers to buckle up.

One hundred and twenty eight law enforcement agencies got more than $548,000 in grants to pay for overtime as related to the crackdown.

Want to know if your town is got the extra cash for enforcement? Click here to see the full list (.pdf)

“New Jersey’s seat belt law requires all motor vehicle passengers in the front seats and back seats to buckle up. Belt use by the driver and all front seat passengers is a primary offense — a police officer may stop a vehicle and issue a ticket for this violation alone. The back seat belt requirement is a secondary offense — a police officer may only ticket the unbelted adult passenger if the driver of the vehicle has committed some other motor vehicle offense. Failure to comply with New Jersey’s seat belt law carries a fine,” according to New Jersey Division of Highway Safety.

 

