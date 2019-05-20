DOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A controversial arrest that was caught on camera has sparked social media outrage and an independent investigation.

A man is seen pinned to the ground, his face bloodied as a police officer punches him while holding his neck, CBSN New York’s Andrea Grymes reported Monday.

Web Extra: Dover, N.J. Mayor Addresses Controversial Arrest:

The video was uploaded in pieces to Facebook.

The man is seen resisting arrest, as several Dover police officers try to handcuff him. The man is also seen being dragged to an ambulance.

People are heard on the clip cursing at officers, calling their actions police brutality.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday right across from police headquarters. Dover Mayor James P. Dodd said police received word the man in the video, identified as Cyperian Luke, was in the area. He was a fugitive wanted for aggravated assault. Two patrolmen and one sergeant have been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of an independent investigation, Grymes reported.

“Transparency in these matters is paramount, and I have advised my staff and my departments to provide the attorney general and prosecutor with all they request,” Dodd said. “I understand that we live in an age of social media, where there is a tendency to rush to judgment. However, given the independent investigation now ongoing, I urge everyone to show restraint until all the facts come out and the independent investigation is completed.”

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said it’s conducting an investigation of the incident under the supervision of the state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.