MAY’S LANDING, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It’s bad enough to be caught on video laughing while urinating in a public park.

What’s worse is that the memorial plaque this man desecrated bears the picture of a 9-year-old who courageously fought brain cancer and died seven years ago, reports CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

“Throughout all of it he was the happiest kid, never complained a day in his life,” said Mark Clopp, a father still grieving the loss of his little boy, Christian.

Clopp was stunned and hurt Sunday to hear two guys could show so much disrespect – in a children’s playground dedicated to his son no less.

The despicable actions fueled disgust across the community in South Jersey.

“It’s a disgusting act,” said Quinn.

Two men from May’s Landing immediately pitched in to clean up the filth.

“We went down there, we came with gloves, and we got it cleaned up,” he said. “When stuff like this happens, we come together and take care of what needs to be done.”

The man who appalled so many people came forward to do the only thing he could do now: He asked to meet face-to-face with Christian’s father and he apologized.

“I’m very deeply sorry for what I’ve done,” said Bryan Bellace. “If I could take it all back and do it all over again, I would.”

Bellace says he didn’t even remember the incident until he saw the video the next day.

Clopp could have stayed angry and nobody would blame him. Instead, there was a handshake.

The retired police officer is choosing to move forward with forgiveness. It’s the best way this dad can keep his son’s memory alive.

“Being angry, it’s never going to heal anyone,” said Clopp. “Never gonna fix it.”

“I plan to seek help for my problem, my alcoholism, plan to turn over a new stone and make things better,” said Bellace.

Bellace has been charged with lewdness, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. His buddy who recorded the video was also arrested for having an open beer can.