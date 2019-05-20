Comments
OLD FIELD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Three men had to be rescued after becoming stranded on an inflatable float Sunday on the Long Island Sound.
Suffolk County police said the men were fishing near Crane Neck Road in Old Field when they were pulled about two miles offshore.
Their boat didn’t have a motor and they had a hard time paddling, due to strong winds.
The police department’s marine unit was able to rescue the men.
They were not hurt in the ordeal.