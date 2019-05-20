Summer Workout Tips To Tone Your Core From Mr. AbsIf your goal is to get ripped this summer, fitness expert Levi James, aka Mr. Abs, breaks down a few moves you can do at home to help tone your core.

Meet Our Latest Sunday Morning Science Lab Winner Tristan BissoondialOur latest Sunday Morning Science Lab winner, Tristan Bissoondial, explores the use of titanium dioxide in everyday products and the impact they have on the earth.

Fresh Summertime Recipes To Keep Things LightChef Brandon Fay, of Pasta By Hudson, shows how to make some fresh, delicious and easy recipes to keep things light this summer.

Furry Friend Finder: Paulina & Einstein Could Be YoursPaulina is a 1.5-year-old Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix weighing eight pounds. She is sweet, loving and great with everyone, but still needs some housebreaking.

CBS2's Chris Wragge To Host American Cancer Society's 'Taste Of Hope' To Raise Money To Combat CancerSome of New York's best chefs will join forces to raise money for the American Cancer Society at its annual "Taste of Hope" event.

969 NYC Coffee: Japanese Snacks In Jackson HeightsHeart-shaped onigiri and other treats await you at this unassuming snack shop in Queens.