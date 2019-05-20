Comments
At A Glance
- Doctors Debunk Measles Myths
- Why ‘Measles Parties’ Are Bad Idea
- Do You Need A Measles Booster Shot?
- Complete Coverage
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Officials in Rockland County want the federal government to help stop the measles outbreak.
County executive Ed Day has asked the Trump administration to require proof of immunization for all foreign visitors to the United States.
Rockland County’s Health Department traces the outbreak to seven visiting foreigners in October of 2018.
Since then, there have been 233 confirmed measles cases in Rockland County, and at least 880 cases in 24 states nationwide.