MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Two police officers are being hailed as heroes after using CPR, then a defibrillator, to save the life of a 15-year-old boy who went into cardiac arrest in Nassau County.
Nassau county police officers Brian O’Sullivan and Eileen White received Legislative Top Cop awards on Monday.
White and O’Sullivan responded to a calllast month of a teenager who had no pulse and had stopped breathing.
“Police officer White then drove the ambulance to Cohen’s Children Hospital at LIJ while officer O’sullivan assisted police medics inside the ambulance, while at the hospital the 15-year-old was stabilized and began breathing on his own,’ said James McDermott, Nassau County Police Benevolent Association president.
En route to the hospital, the boy began breathing on his own once again and was stabilized when they reached the medical center.
The PBA president said thanks to the quick actions of the officers, the boy is expected to make a full recovery.