An unseasonably warm afternoon is underway with a few passing showers and thunderstorms expected. Some of these storms will be strong, so don’t be surprised if you encounter gusty winds or even some hail. Outside of that, expect breeze conditions with highs in the mid 80s.
Early evening storms will give way to a mostly clear night. It will remain breezy, as well, with temps falling into the 50s.
Tomorrow’s looking like a fantastic day with abundant sunshine, low humidity and a breeze. And while it won’t be quite as warm, our temperatures will be right where they should be this time of the year in the low 70s.
Looking ahead to Wednesday, it’s more of the same: sunshine and 70s!