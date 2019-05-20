Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
An overnight powerful storm system will head east, bringing some showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds & torrential rain.
Monday will feel every bit like the middle of summer as temps soar into the mid & upper 80s inland, along with higher humidity. There will also be some isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up, albeit not as significant as the earlier storms.
The rest of the week looks great with mainly dry, sunny, and mild conditions with temps in the 70s.