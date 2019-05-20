CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Norwood, The Bronx


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A violent home invasion is under investigation in the Bronx.

Police said a man with a gun forced his way into a 21-year-old woman’s apartment Sunday morning near Dekalb Avenue and East Gun Hill Road in the Norwood section.

Once inside, he allegedly hit a 39-year-old man in the head with gun and then demanded money and jewelry.

(Credit: NYPD)

The suspect eventually took off empty handed in a black Mercedes Benz.

The victim refused medical attention for his minor injury.

Police said they’re searching for a Hispanic man, six feet tall, 170 pounds, last seen wearing a dark colored hooded shirt, blue jeans and dark colored Puma sneakers.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s