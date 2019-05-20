NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A violent home invasion is under investigation in the Bronx.
Police said a man with a gun forced his way into a 21-year-old woman’s apartment Sunday morning near Dekalb Avenue and East Gun Hill Road in the Norwood section.
Once inside, he allegedly hit a 39-year-old man in the head with gun and then demanded money and jewelry.
The suspect eventually took off empty handed in a black Mercedes Benz.
The victim refused medical attention for his minor injury.
Police said they’re searching for a Hispanic man, six feet tall, 170 pounds, last seen wearing a dark colored hooded shirt, blue jeans and dark colored Puma sneakers.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.