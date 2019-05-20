CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new video released Monday shows a frightening encounter inside the 40th police precinct station house in the Bronx.

A man wearing a mask walks holding two knives on Saturday night, telling officers to shoot him and saying he wanted to die.

In the video, an officer points his weapon at the man but no shots were fired.

The man, 27-year-old Monty White, surrendered after he was ordered to drop the knives.

He’s charged with menacing a police officer and weapons possession.

