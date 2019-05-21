CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Midtown, New York, Subway


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a man they say is targeting women on the subway.

(credit: NYPD)

All of the victims were targeted on the northbound 7 train at 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue. Police say this suspect stole necklaces from women the train on April 24, May 6, and May 11. They were robbed between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

(credit: NYPD)

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are confidential.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s