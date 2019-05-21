



— In the heart of Manhattan’s Meatpacking District lies the Porter House — not the expensive cut of meat, but an ultra-luxurious residential development.

CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge recently got a look inside the one-of-a-kind home for this week’s edition of Living Large.

The Meatpacking District of today is vibrant, with an impossible-to-ignore air of exclusivity.

“We are at 66 Ninth Ave., where Chelsea meets the West Village. This is the heart of the Meatpacking [District],” said Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers.

Elliott led the tour of the 5,500 square-foot home, starting at the custom brass-and-rose mirror elevator entry.

“This door weighs 200 pounds,” Elliott said.

From there, the Southern exposure fills an enormous living room with light. One focal point is a sleek marble fireplace, but looking around the room, there are many other pieces that please the eye.

“The furnishings here in the apartment are all custom. If the price is right, they come with the apartment,” Elliott said.

The price for those furnishings is north of $600,000. No expense was spared in this heart of the home, either.

The 400 square-foot eat-in kitchen is jaw dropping. There is a hand-burnished brass breakfast bar, and opposite that, an impressive 400-pound, $40,000 cast bronze sink.

And there are more custom touches everywhere, from deep blue-lacquered cabinets to the brass burners on the stove.

“From where I’m standing to the end of the … it’s over 100 feet expanse, all with Southern exposure,” Elliott said.

Along the way, you’ll pass a one-of-a-kind brass-and-mirror bar, or, admire the view from the terrace.

The over-sized master is flanked by highly stylized closets.

“I feel like I’m in Bergdorf Goodman,” Elliott said.

There are separate baths, of course, with heated floors and hand-blown crystal knobs.

Additional bedrooms are equally unique and boast hand-drawn custom wallpaper.

There is high-end custom design in every corner, from the home’s control panels, to the wide-plank white oak floors with brass inlay, to the $350,000 worth of steel-framed windows, which have been fabricated with 11 layers of glass.

“The feeling I get when I’m in this particular space is above and beyond,” Elliott said.

To live large at 66th Ninth Ave. will cost you $29 million.

The residence is part of a new condo development built on top of a wine warehouse that dates back to 1905.