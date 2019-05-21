



After a nationwide college admissions scandal rocked some of the country most rich and famous parents, a New Jersey mother has stepped forward to claim a local teacher offered extra credit points to students for money.

Colette Tretola, a Ridgewood High School parent, stood up at this week’s Board of Education meeting and expressed concern about how extra credit points were handed out by one teacher.

“About six weeks ago extra credit given in one of my children’s classes in exchange for buying a $20 ticket to a fundraiser,” Tretola alleged. “The teacher sent a fundraising announcement to the class and encouraged her students to buy a ticket to an upcoming event for extra credit on their grade.”

At the end of the announcement, it said ‘when you purchase your ticket forward me your receipt so I can give you your extra credit,’” Tretola continued.

“My child had asked the same teacher if they could do work for the class to get extra credit for quarter, but my child was denied the opportunity because the teacher said she didn’t give extra credit that late in the quarter… How is it too late on day to do curriculum work for points but the very next day you can buy them?”

The Board of Education directed Superintendent Daniel Fishbein to investigate the incident. The superintendent would not go on camera, but told CBS2 he is aware of the situation and is looking into the comments made on Monday.

As students left school on Tuesday, a few explained how they have been able to earn extra points this year.

“Well my teacher usually tells us to bring tissue boxes in for extra credit… On a test there will be like an extra question,” a student named Olivia told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

Tretola is asking the board to create a district policy to ensure students can’t pay to get a better grade.