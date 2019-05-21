Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some New York City public libraries may have to reduce their hours because of proposed budget cuts.
City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer and community groups rallied outside City Hall on Tuesday urging the city to reconsider the proposed cuts.
Web Extra: NYC Public Library Supporters Rally Outside City Hall
“No city that claims to be progressive and claims to be the ‘fairest big city in America’ should be cutting libraries,” Van Bramer said. “When libraries are open, people who are unemployed, who are looking for work are able to be helped.”
If funding is cut, the groups say libraries could be forced to reduce their weekend hours, offer smaller book collections and fewer services.
The city’s three library systems are asking for an additional $45 million this year to keep up with increased demand and rising costs.