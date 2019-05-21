CBSN New YorkWatch Now
LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey teacher is facing charges after being accused of spying on people in a bathroom stall at a highway rest stop.

New Jersey State Police arrested 55-year-old Richard Sullivan last month.

Sullivan is the head of the math department at Linden High School and has been placed on paid leave. He reportedly admitted to using a peephole at the Forked River Rest Stop on the Garden State Parkway.

Linden High School (Credit: CBS2)

Sullivan was charged with invasion of privacy and endangering the welfare of a child. The invasion of privacy charge reportedly involves the teacher watching a sex act without consent.

CBS2 has learned that state records show the 55-year-old earns a salary of over $145,000 a year.

