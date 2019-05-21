CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A tourist from Virginia was hit in the head by a falling tree branch in Washington Square Park Monday evening.

A tree branch fell and struck a tourist in Washington Square Park on May 20, 2019. (credit: CBS2)

The victim, 55, was sitting of the west side of the park at around 7:30 p.m. when the 30-foot branch fell.

She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, though she has lacerations to the back of the head, and possibly a skull injury.

Parks Department personnel were dispatched to the site Tuesday to investigate.

