NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A tourist from Virginia was hit in the head by a falling tree branch in Washington Square Park Monday evening.
The victim, 55, was sitting of the west side of the park at around 7:30 p.m. when the 30-foot branch fell.
She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, though she has lacerations to the back of the head, and possibly a skull injury.
Parks Department personnel were dispatched to the site Tuesday to investigate.