NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A dump truck fell through the concrete at a parking garage in North Bergen Wednesday.
It happened around noon near 81st Street and Tonnelle Avenue.
Video from the scene shows the truck standing on its end.
Police advised people to stay clear of the area.
Officials say the driver of the truck suffered a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.
“Heard a loud crashing sound while at the gym in North Bergen,” wrote Ray Val on Facebook. “Dump truck went through the parking ramp.”
