NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Fleet Week 2019 kicked off with the annual Parade of Ships up the Hudson River.
Now in its 31st year, the week-long event gives the public to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as tour ships and watch special presentations.
The following ships participated in the parade:
- San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), from Mayport, Florida
- Kingston-class coastal defense vessel HMCS Glace Bay (MM 701), from Canadian Forces Base Halifax
- Sail training vessel HMCS Oriole (KC 480), from Canadian Forces Base Halifax
- Four USNA YPs, from Annapolis, Maryland
- Sentinel-class cutter USCGC Lawrence O. Lawson (WPC 1120), from Cape May, New Jersey
- Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), from Norfolk, Virginia
- Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), from Mayport, Florida
- Keeper-class cutter USCGC Katherine Walker (WLM 552), from Bayonne, New Jersey
- Medium endurance cutter USCGC Campbell (WMEC 909), from Kittery, Maine
- Cyclone-class patrol coastal ship USS Tornado (PC 14), from Mayport, Florida
Tours of the ships are available throughout the week from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., with some exceptions.
For more information about Fleet Week, click here.