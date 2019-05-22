CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Fleet Week 2019 kicked off with the annual Parade of Ships up the Hudson River.

Now in its 31st year, the week-long event gives the public to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as tour ships and watch special presentations.

The following ships participated in the parade:

  •  San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), from Mayport, Florida
  • Kingston-class coastal defense vessel HMCS Glace Bay (MM 701), from Canadian Forces Base Halifax
  • Sail training vessel HMCS Oriole (KC 480), from Canadian Forces Base Halifax
  • Four USNA YPs, from Annapolis, Maryland
  • Sentinel-class cutter USCGC Lawrence O. Lawson (WPC 1120), from Cape May, New Jersey
  • Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), from Norfolk, Virginia
  • Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), from Mayport, Florida
  • Keeper-class cutter USCGC Katherine Walker (WLM 552), from Bayonne, New Jersey
  • Medium endurance cutter USCGC Campbell (WMEC 909), from Kittery, Maine
  • Cyclone-class patrol coastal ship USS Tornado (PC 14), from Mayport, Florida

Tours of the ships are available throughout the week from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., with some exceptions.

