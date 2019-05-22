



— He confessed to murder and served more than three decades behind bars, all for a crime, it turns out, he didn’t commit.

The courtroom erupted in cheers Wednesday when a judge overturned the decades-old conviction of Keith Bush, following a dramatic reversal by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Bush hugged his lawyer and said he hoped and prayed for this day since he was 18 years old, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

For 44 years, Bush maintained his innocence and on Wednesday was finally cleared in the murder and attempted rape of a teenage girl in 1975.

Bush, now 62, spent 33 years behind bars.

He was 17 and at a house party in North Bellport when police arrested him in the killing of 14-year-old Sherese Watson, who was found strangled and stabbed near the house.

Over the years, Bush and his lawyers made several attempts to get him exonerated. Only recently new evidence came to light after months of investigating.

In court, the judge said Bush was denied a fair trial and that there has since been newly discovered evidence of another potential murder suspect.

“We believe Keith Bush did not commit this murder,” Suffolk County DA Timothy Sini said. “We believe that John Jones is a more probable suspect.”

The judge said he could not give Bush back what was taken from him, but could restore his presumption of innocence.

After serving his time, Bush was released from prison in 2007, but had been on lifetime parole since. Even after getting out he said he never felt free. He had to register as a high-risk sex offender, but Wednesday he was cleared.

Bush said he lived a long time with hurt and pain and no one would hear him out. Finally, someone listened to him.

Officials said this is one of the longest running wrongful conviction cases in U.S. history.