NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – MTA board members are expected to vote Wednesday on whether or not to launch an independent investigation into alleged overtime abuses.
Recent reports show that MTA employee overtime cost the agency $1.4 billion in 2018, about $400 million more than what was budgeted.
A report released in April showed that about 70,000 workers took home hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime last year.
The overtime abuse is also now the subject of a federal probe.
One LIRR employee who took home nearly $462,000 last year: $344,000 in overtime, a mind boggling 3,800 hours.
“Look this isn’t about overtime, this is about stealing, this is about fraud, it’s about theft,” said Schwartz.
Also under federal scrutiny, sources say, the MTA’s time and attendance payroll system.
Prosecutors looking at time keeping machines that in some departments date back to the 1800s and use handwritten records.