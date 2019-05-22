CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Food, Local TV, New York, Oysters, Restaurants, tax breaks

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Legislation before New York state lawmakers would create a new tax break for restaurants that donate oyster shells for environmental conservation.

Under the bill, the state would award a 10-cent tax credit for every pound of shells, up to $1,000 worth of tasty seafood.

Old shells provide a vital habitat for new oysters to grow and form new shells.

(New York Oyster Week / Facebook)

Conservation groups around the country have used old shells for oyster restoration projects. Oysters are noted for their ability to act as natural water filters, improving water quality in polluted areas.

One of the bill’s sponsors, Democrat Linda Rosenthal of Manhattan, said Monday that the proposal was inspired by the work of local students concerned about protecting the Hudson River.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s