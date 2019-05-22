Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Another lovely day is here! Temps start off in the 50s and we top off off at 74°. We have bluebird skies today under only a few passing clouds. Temps stay on the mild side tonight, dropping off only into the upper 50s.
We have another pretty good day tomorrow, but there are two chances for rain. One, early morning that does not have a lot of moisture in it.
The second, with a chance for a pop up storm or a heavy downpour. We will time & track any storms out tomorrow during our shows on CBS2.