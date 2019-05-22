CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Another lovely day is here! Temps start off in the 50s and we top off off at 74°. We have bluebird skies today under only a few passing clouds. Temps stay on the mild side tonight, dropping off only into the upper 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

We have another pretty good day tomorrow, but there are two chances for rain. One, early morning that does not have a lot of moisture in it.

(Credit: CBS2)

The second, with a chance for a pop up storm or a heavy downpour. We will time & track any storms out tomorrow during our shows on CBS2.

