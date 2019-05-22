CBSN New YorkWatch Now
by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

It’s another sensational afternoon with tons of sunshine and low humidity. Expect highs to be just a touch warmer than yesterday in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight, but mainly overnight. Even some showers are likely to fill in towards dawn, but mainly across our northwest suburbs.

Tomorrow will feature a few passing showers in the morning with a chance of showers and storms into the afternoon and evening. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center went ahead and issued a slight risk for severe storms across the western half of our area with the main concern being damaging winds and hail.

That will all exit tomorrow night and leave us with a warm, blustery Friday. Highs that day will be slightly above normal in the mid 70s or so.

