



— A crash involving a city sanitation truck had a domino effect, ending with one damaged car after another and debris all over the place.

CBSN New York’s Lisa Rozner was at 21st Street near 49th Avenue in the Hunters Point section of Queens on Wednesday, the scene of Tuesday’s night’s incident. Dirt was seen on the sidewalk and car parts were spotted where totaled vehicles were piled up. It looked like a war zone following what transpired hours before.

The cars were crumpled on top of each other. One was even ripped to shreds. The NYPD said a Department of Sanitation truck driver crashed into one parked car at around 7 p.m., causing a chain reaction.

“A garbage truck backed up and then I guess he didn’t notice that there was a car behind him, but that car backed up into like 10 other cars and every car broke,” witness Carlos Monsalve said. “It was like you heard the one like [clap] bang and then you just … loud screeching [for] 20 more seconds.”

Police said one person in a vehicle suffered a minor injury and has since been released from the hospital. The NYPD also said the truck driver was not intoxicated and the incident was an accident, alleging the driver told cops he was not paying attention.

“A bunch of people came to help the driver out. He pried open the door, but when he came out he was a little disoriented,” witness James Germain said.

“Yeah, I saw him stand,” Monsalve said, adding when asked about the driver’s state of mind, “Like stressed out, scared, shocked.”

CBSN New York asked the Department of Sanitation for more information, including whether the driver will be disciplined. It responded by saying the investigation is ongoing.