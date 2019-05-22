



– Police are looking for answers after a cell video was posted online showing what appears to be a teenager getting repeatedly punched and kicked while on board a subway train.

The video was given to the NYPD from someone who saw it on social media but investigators have not had any luck tracing it back to whoever shot it, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

The NYPD chief of detectives posted the video on twitter in an effort to find those responsible for the “heinous attack.”

Your help is needed to identify those responsible for the heinous attack of a young person aboard @MTA subway car @NYPDTransit. If you ANY information at all about this vicious attack, please contact @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS (8477) all calls are anonymous #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/OgprIWwCDc — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) May 21, 2019

They’re also searching for the victim who police say has not come forward.

Due to the severity of the beating, police believe he could be hospitalized and may be unconscious; however, a hospital canvass for him has been unsuccessful.

It appears this happened in the corner of an older subway car that has yellow and orange seats; however, it’s not clear what train line.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.

