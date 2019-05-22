Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a suspect they say has been robbing businesses in midtown Manhattan.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a suspect they say has been robbing businesses in midtown Manhattan.
The string of overnight robberies began on Feb. 8.
Police say there have been at least five incidents with the most recent happening on Friday.
The suspect allegedly forced his way into the businesses during the night. Police say stole cash and electronics.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.