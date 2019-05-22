CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan news, Midtown Manhattan, New York, NYPD


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a suspect they say has been robbing businesses in midtown Manhattan.

The string of overnight robberies began on Feb. 8.

Police say there have been at least five incidents with the most recent happening on Friday.

The suspect allegedly forced his way into the businesses during the night. Police say stole cash and electronics.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s