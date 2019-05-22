NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There were some spectacular stunts in the sky over Manhattan Wednesday. Two aerobatic pilots made a thrilling flight and CBS2 went along for the ride.

The dizzying displays are all in a day’s work when you’re flying alongside Team Oracle – known for high-flying, death-defying stunts in the sky.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock met the team, Sean Tucker and Jessy Panzer, at Republic Airport on Long Island.

Tucker, who calls himself a “sky dancer,” flew in his first air show 43 years ago.

“I’m still learning. It’s a journey. A lifetime journey,” he said.

Jessy Panzer discovered aerobatics in 1998.

“Instantly I was hooked. I don’t know why this is, but I have to do more of it,” Panzer said.

She is the only female civilian formation aerobatic pilot in the industry right now.

“My best maneuver is probably the spiraling tower,” she explained.

The trick involves a tumble that ends in a flat spin.

On Wednesday, the pilots planned a trip downtown, going over the Verrazano, and then turning away from the Statue of Liberty.

Vanessa Murdock was airborne in a third plane, watching Tucker fly upside down and buzz by the Statue of Liberty.

The duo decorated the sky with smoke over the city skyline.

CBS2 asked Panzer what advice she’d give to anyone looking to soar.

“Everyone’s into instant gratification and there’s very little of that when you’re talking about things that are worthwhile in your life.”

She added whatever you set your mind to, you can accomplish it.

“You just have to decide to do it. There’s no one big thing that’s going to get you there. It’s a ton of little decisions along the way that help you reach that goal in life.”

Her goal now is to perfect her aerobatics safely and to keep the show entertaining and engaging for audiences all ages.

Team Oracle will be performing both days this weekend at the Jones Beach air show.