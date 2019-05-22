



— Federal authorities said Wednesday a man sought to aid a terrorist organization and threatened to “shoot everybody” at a pro-Israel march and bomb Trump Tower in New York.

Jonathan Xie, 20, of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, is charged with two counts of attempting to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization, two counts of making false statements, and one count of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. He was scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Falk in Newark federal court. It wasn’t immediately known if he’s retained an attorney.

Web Extra: Read The Complaint (.pdf)

“Homegrown violent extremists like Xie are a serious threat to national security,” U.S. Attorney Carpenito said. “The actions that he took and planned to take made that threat both clear and present, and we commend our law enforcement partners for working closely with us to stop him before he could carry out his plans to commit violence on American soil. We will continue to do everything in our power to safeguard our country and its citizens from the threat of terrorism, whether that threat comes from abroad or — as here — from within.”

The U.S. attorney’s office said Xie sent $100 in December to a person he thought was affiliated with a faction of Hamas. In an online video, he allegedly displayed a handgun and said he wanted to “shoot the pro-Israel demonstrators” at an unspecified gathering.

Prosecutors said the FBI observed Xie outside of Trump Tower back on April 20. Shortly thereafter, Xie posted two photos to his Instagram account: One with the words “I want to bomb Trump Tower” imposed over the building image and the other with the words “[S]hould I bomb Trump Tower,” a “Yes/No” poll, and an emoji of a bomb imposed over the Trump Tower building image.

Authorities allege Xie posted on Instagram, “Okay, so I went to NYC today and passed by Trump Tower and then I started laughing hysterically. … [expletive] I forgot to visit the Israeli embassy in NYC . … I want to bomb this place along with Trump Tower.”

“The FBI remains vigilant in its efforts to protect the public from those who support terrorist groups and ideologies,” Special Agent in Charge Ehrie said. “Thanks to the hard work and determination of our agents and their law enforcement partners on the Joint Terrorism Task Force, this defendant’s further support to terrorism was disrupted and a threat to the safety of our community was averted. This case also illustrates the value of public awareness and participation. When you report suspicious activity, you become a force multiplier in the mission to keep America safe.”

