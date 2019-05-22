Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A lot of people are asking: Where’s the love?
The famous LOVE sculpture in Midtown is gone.
It normally stands on 55th Street and Sixth Avenue.
Instead, there’s a bunch of wooden barriers, and a lot of questions.
The sculpture has become a tourist attraction, and on weekends there are long lines just to take a picture in front of it.
It was removed a few days ago, disappointing a lot of visitors like Don and Marcia Davidson from Texas.
“First of all, are we in the right place? And then, where is it?” said Marcia.
“Did they move it to Philadelphia? Someone told me there’s one in Philadelphia,” said Don.
Philadelphia has its own LOVE sculpture, so it doesn’t need ours.
Cindy Hsu is looking into where the LOVE went, and we’ll keep you posted.