CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:beef recall, E. coli, Local TV, Memorial Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A nationwide consumer alert involving beef has been issues, just as many are getting ready to grill-out this Memorial Day weekend.

The Aurora Packing Company has recalled more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef products because of possible E. coli contamination.

The meat was packaged back in April and shipped around the country. The recall includes cuts of beef such as short ribs, rib eyes, and briskets.

All the beef affected has the establishment number “EST 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

So far, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick because of these products.

E. coli one of the most common causes of foodborne illness in the U.S. and sickens about 265,000 people each year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms can vary, but often include stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and a mild fever. Symptoms typically appear within four days but can sometimes take up to a week before appearing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s