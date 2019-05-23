NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A nationwide consumer alert involving beef has been issues, just as many are getting ready to grill-out this Memorial Day weekend.

The Aurora Packing Company has recalled more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef products because of possible E. coli contamination.

The meat was packaged back in April and shipped around the country. The recall includes cuts of beef such as short ribs, rib eyes, and briskets.

All the beef affected has the establishment number “EST 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

So far, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick because of these products.

E. coli one of the most common causes of foodborne illness in the U.S. and sickens about 265,000 people each year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms can vary, but often include stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and a mild fever. Symptoms typically appear within four days but can sometimes take up to a week before appearing.