So when is the best time to hit the road? Robert Sinclair from AAA shares some insights on times and tactics to deal with the holiday rush.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Memorial Day weekend is almost here and a record number of people are hitting the road for the “unofficial” start of summer.

If you’re traveling over the long holiday weekend, you’ll want to make sure to give yourself plenty of travel time. AAA says drivers in the Tri-State could see their travel times double.

Nearly 43 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from Thursday through next Monday, May 27. That’s an additional 1.5 million more travelers from last year.

The overwhelming majority, 37.6 million of them, will drive – a record for the holiday, despite higher gasoline prices.

Drivers are finally getting a break at the pump with a fall in gas prices in New Jersey and around the nation.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.92, down a penny from last week and matching the average price a year ago at this time.

