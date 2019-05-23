Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man accused of randomly attacking a 71-year-old man in the Bronx is now under arrest.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man accused of randomly attacking a 71-year-old man in the Bronx is now under arrest.
Tyekeem Wright, 19, was charged with assault and harassment early Thursday morning.
Police said he attacked Charles McLennan from behind in broad daylight on May 1, hitting the 71-year-old grandfather and school bus driver repeatedly until he lost consciousness.
“Why, just why?” McLennan asked in an interview with CBS2’s Reena Roy last week. “I think about it every day, I play it back every day… Every single second it goes through my head.”
McLennan was treated for a swollen eye and cuts to his face.