



We can’t rule out a shower early this afternoon, but all bets are off late in the day with most of the models on board with some thunderstorms. The greatest risk for damaging winds and hail seems to be west of the city, but given that we’re on the fridge, a severe storm can’t be ruled out.

There’s a risk of showers and storms this evening before we dry things out late. It will be breezy out there, as well, with temps falling into the low 60s.

Tomorrow’s a decent looking day with sunshine and a few clouds. It will be a bit windy out there, too, with gusts to 35 mph or better. As for highs, they’ll be seasonal in the low to mid 70s.

And as of now, Saturday’s looking pretty good, just keep an eye out for storms that night.