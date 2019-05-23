



– The pilot of the helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River last Wednesday is sharing his perspective of what happened as he tried to land on one of the helipads near 30th Street off the West Side Highway.

Eric Morales told the National Transportation Safety Board he had just refueled and was attempting to move the chopper over to the pad where he picks up passengers when he felt the loss of the effectiveness of the tail rotor, reports CBS2’s Dick Brennan.

He says he climbed over the water and shortly afterwards entered an uncontrollable spin.

Morales says he then deployed floats to perform a landing on the water.

He was not injured.

Morales says on previous flights that day the helicopter had performed as designed and had made two previous landings without incident.

The NTSB says the pilot’s written and verbal statements have been consistent.

This is a preliminary report. It is not clear when a final report will be issued.