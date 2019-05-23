CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (AP) — Plans to build a new Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York are moving forward.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Thursday it is starting a formal environmental review process to replace the crumbling, 1950s-era facility with a new terminal on the same spot in midtown Manhattan.

The terminal has been criticized by commuters for its leaky ceilings, faulty air conditioners, dirty rest rooms and frequent delays.

Plans for a new bus terminal have been progressing slowly in recent years. A proposal to build a new facility a block west in Manhattan encountered strong opposition from New York lawmakers in 2016.

It serves more than 200,000 travelers daily.

