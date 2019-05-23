Comments
TORRINGTON, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – “Like it” or not – social media may play a big role in getting a wanted man into police custody in Connecticut.
Police in Torrington made a deal with Jose Simms, who is wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Simms agreed to turn himself in if a Facebook post about him got 15,000 likes. He is wanted for failing to appear in court.
Just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the post had more than 19,000 likes, but so far, Simms hasn’t made good on his promise.
Police in Connecticut have asked the public to call the Torrington Police Department if they know where the 29-year-old is.