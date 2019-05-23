



The NYPD is stepping up patrols as police search for the person – or people – responsible for pulling emergency brakes on subway trains

Surveillance video shows one man surfing a northbound 2 train at the 14th Street and Seventh Avenue subway station on Tuesday. Police say he rode for several stops before pulling the emergency brakes.

“This is stupid, it’s dangerous, it’s selfish and it’s got to stop,” Transit Authority President Andy Byford said Wednesday.

Byford said there has been an increase in incidents since January. Those responsible often get away by jumping on the tracks and onto another train.

“It’s very selfish for them to do this, because the repercussion for those of us who are delayed, especially if we have to get somewhere, is unfortunate,” said one woman.

“I’d be pretty mad, pretty mad,” another woman added.

The MTA warns of other consequences far worse than the delays caused by trains unexpectedly coming to a complete stop.

“This is life or death stuff involving really complicated, dangerous machinery that could endanger the lives of transit workers just doing their jobs and our customers,” said MTA Chairman Patrick Foye. “It’s serious.”

The emergency brakes can only be accessed with a key, raising the question of how the troublemakers are getting access to them.

“There’s no evidence that the doors have been forced, so we’re pretty certain these people have keys, and that’s extremely concerning,” Byford said.

Once caught, the suspects will be charged with reckless endangerment.

But the MTA wants even stiffer penalties, hoping to ban those responsible from using the subway.